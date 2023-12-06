Take measures to manage traffic in Hisar, police told

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 5

Taking cognisance of the traffic congestion and problem of parking in Hisar town, the Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kamal Gupta, held a meeting with Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa today and urged the police to take measures for decongesting the roads and market places in the town.

The minister discussed various aspects of parking, traffic, and road management under the ‘Saaf City-Safe City’ campaign with the SP. He stressed the need of distinct markings for parking spaces along the roadside to mitigate traffic congestion in city areas stating that parking markings helps in alleviating traffic congestion in busy areas.

The minister reviewed a presentation on the road system and safety, providing comprehensive information on traffic issues, rules, and signals in crowded locations. He expressed satisfaction with steps being taken for cleanliness in the town.

To enhance the traffic system, he proposed the implementation of parking markings around government and private offices, parks, community centres, and banks. Additionally, he suggested the installation of lighting on all Municipal Corporation roads, accompanied by the application of white stripes and boundary lines using thermoplastic paint.

