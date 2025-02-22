Take prompt decision on ’87 report over state’s water share: CM urges Ravi-Beas Tribunal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while presenting Haryana's interests before the Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal, said that the final decision on the report submitted by the tribunal on January 30, 1987, should be made at the earliest so that Haryana could receive its rightful share of water without further delay.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a meeting with members of the tribunal who visited Chandigarh.

Saini extended a warm welcome to Justice Vineet Saran, Chairman of the tribunal, Member Justice P Naveen Rao and Suman Shyam on behalf of the 2.8 crore people of Haryana.

He said that the Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal had submitted its report on January 30, 1987. Since that day, people of all ages in Haryana – from children to the elderly – have been eagerly awaiting a final decision on this matter.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the tribunal would deliver a fair judgment, one that would be widely respected across the country.

He said that water conservation for future generations is not only a priority for India but has also become a global concern. To address this, comprehensive water conservation plans must be developed. He said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had initiated plans to link rivers, a vision that is now being advanced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Haryana Government has also taken significant steps towards establishing a framework for river linkage.

Saini said that the SYL issue remains critical for Haryana, with the Supreme Court ruling in Haryana's favour. However, the state is yet to receive its rightful share of water from Punjab. He pointed out that Haryana has repeatedly raised the demand for its water share across multiple forums, but the Punjab Government has made no progress on this matter. He expressed hope that the SYL issue would be resolved soon.

Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Haryana, Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Anurag Agarwal and the Advocate Generals of Haryana and Punjab were also present on this occasion.