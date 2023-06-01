Take steps to curb illegal mining: DC

Palwal, May 31
The imposition of ban on the unauthorised mining of river sand in the district has failed to curb the menace. Sources said the illegal activity had been prevalent in many parts of the district due to weak surveillance and monitoring system.
With the seizure of nine vehicles engaged in illegal mining of river sand in the district in the past two months, the local authorities have expressed their displeasure over the measures taken up so far.
The issue surfaced at the monthly review meeting held by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Tuesday in which the latter pulled up officials of the Mining Department for not taking strict measures to curb the activity prevalent in some parts of the district.
Mentioning Sultanpur village, DC Neha Singh told officials to set up check-points with help of cops to stop the activity and submit a report in this connection.
Hundreds of truckloads of sand are mined illegally from villages located close to the Yamuna every month, the sources said.
