Take strict action against drug, arms smugglers: SP

Rohtak, January 6

Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg here has exhorted the district police officers to take strict action against the smugglers of drugs and weapons. He also advised the SHOs and investigating officials to take help of dog squads and fingerprint experts in cracking the cases of theft.

Addressing a meeting convened at his office on Friday, Garg asked the police officers concerned to take action against illegal liquor shops running in the district.

The SP directed all police station incharges to identify the hotspots of crimes against women in their respective areas and make concerted efforts to make those locations safe.

He also asked them to ensure that no complaint should remain pending for more than a month. “Resolve the pending cases quickly with the help of cyber cell and other experts. Orders have been given to dispose of pending cases at all police stations as soon as possible,” maintained Garg.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan, DSP (Headquarters) Ravi Khundia, DSP (Sampla) Rakesh, DSP (Meham) Sandeep, all SHOs and incharges of CIA wings and police posts and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.

