Taking steps to ensure Haryana cities among top 10 in country: Minister Kamal Gupta

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 28

State Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta on Friday said they had given slogan of “Clean city, safe city” to make cities clean with the participation of general public. “We have given a slogan of “Clean city and safe city” to ensure cleanliness with the help of public participation,” said Gupta while chairing a programme organised by the local unit of the BJP to mark the birth anniversary of Lal Lajpat Rai, here.

“We are making efforts to ensure cities of Haryana are among top 10 cleanest cities in the country. We have sent a delegation to Indore in MP to review their measures,” said Gupta. He highlighted the contribution of Lal Lajpat Rai and said he actively took part in the freedom struggle.

He also emphasised on cent per cent vaccination to eligible persons and said the vaccination was contributing a lot in saving people against Covid-19. Later, Gupta went to the residence of former Industry Minister Shashipal Mehta and enquired about his well being. On being asked about the videos of the Karnal Municipal Corporation’s SE office, showing his PA was taking money, the minister said he was not aware of this issue, but corruption would not be tolerated at any cost.