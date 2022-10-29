Talks between Haryana ULB Minister, striking sanitation staff fail

Hisar, October 28
A meeting between Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and a delegation of the sanitation workers’ union remained inconclusive here today.
The workers are on a strike for the past around 10 days, resulting in piling up of garbage at public places across the state. The delegation of employees reportedly left the meeting midway.
Rajesh, head of the Safai Karamcharis Sangh in Hisar, said they discussed some points with the minister, but failed to reach an agreement. They had served an ultimatum on the authorities till tomorrow (October 29) after which they would chalk out their future course of action.
The minister later said some employees did not want to hold talks and no decision could be reached on the issue.
“Disciplinary action will be taken against employees trying to take law into their hands. We are still open to talks,” he said. The authorities were trying to make alternative arrangements to ensure cleanliness in various areas.
