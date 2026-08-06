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Home / Haryana / Talks fail, Haryana power employees firm on three-day strike

Talks fail, Haryana power employees firm on three-day strike

Are opposing Electricity Regulatory Commission’s process to grant a parallel distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited in high-revenue areas

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Talks between Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij and representatives of power distribution employees and engineers failed to break the deadlock on Wednesday, prompting the agitating employees to stick to their call for a three-day statewide strike from August 11 to 13.The meeting, held at the Secretariat in Chandigarh and facilitated by the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, was aimed at resolving the employees’ concerns and averting the strike. However, the government’s reluctance to withdraw its proposed measures relating to privatisation and other contentious issues led to the talks ending without a settlement.
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The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Action Front is opposing the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s process to grant a parallel distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited in high-revenue areas, including Gurugram and Nuh.

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The Front said allowing private companies to use the existing public power infrastructure would adversely affect the state’s finances. It maintained that private operators would prioritise profits over public service and demanded that the proposal be scrapped.

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The employees are also opposed to the proposed Haryana Agri DISCOM, calling it another step towards privatisation. They said the creation of a separate agricultural distribution company could saddle it with substantial financial liabilities and affect more than seven lakh agricultural consumers if subsidy arrangements were disrupted.

The Front said agricultural feeders had already been separated and their related work was being carried out through tenders, making a separate corporation unnecessary.

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The employees also demanded an immediate halt to the smart metering programme.

Among their other demands are withdrawal of the online transfer policy, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, risk allowance for employees and equal pay for equal work for contractual employees engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

The Front said the strike would proceed unless the government addressed its demands.

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