Talks fail, Haryana power employees firm on three-day strike

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The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Action Front is opposing the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s process to grant a parallel distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited in high-revenue areas, including Gurugram and Nuh.

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The Front said allowing private companies to use the existing public power infrastructure would adversely affect the state’s finances. It maintained that private operators would prioritise profits over public service and demanded that the proposal be scrapped.

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The employees are also opposed to the proposed Haryana Agri DISCOM, calling it another step towards privatisation. They said the creation of a separate agricultural distribution company could saddle it with substantial financial liabilities and affect more than seven lakh agricultural consumers if subsidy arrangements were disrupted.

The Front said agricultural feeders had already been separated and their related work was being carried out through tenders, making a separate corporation unnecessary.

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The employees also demanded an immediate halt to the smart metering programme.

Among their other demands are withdrawal of the online transfer policy, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, risk allowance for employees and equal pay for equal work for contractual employees engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

The Front said the strike would proceed unless the government addressed its demands.