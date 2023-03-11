Talks fail, Haryana sarpanches on warpath

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 10

The ongoing talks between the Haryana Government and the protesting sarpanches have failed after three rounds of deliberations spread over two days.

The sarpanches, speaking to the media, alleged they had been misled into believing that the government was favourably inclined to their demands. They announced a ‘gherao’ of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on March 17 when the proceedings of the Budget session resume.

Sources in the government maintained that the sarpanches were constantly shifting goalposts and refused to entertain anything other than what had been agreed upon at yesterday’s six-hour marathon meeting that went on late into the night. The sarpanches’ main demands included withdrawal of the e-tendering process introduced for development works above Rs 2 lakh and revoking the Right to Recall option.

Addressing the media, the president of the sarpanches association, Ranbir Samain, said that the state-level body met today after the officials mediating on behalf of the government informed them that no more talks would be held with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar till the sarpanches accepted what was on offer (both sides are officially silent about the consensus reached at yesterday’s meeting).

“We have called off the Karnal protest scheduled for March 11. We will now ‘gherao’ the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on March 17. Till then, we will go back to the villages and mobilise support for this protest,” Samain said.

Santosh Beniwal, vice-president of the association, said that they were hopeful of a positive outcome given the way talks were progressing at yesterday’s meeting with the CM. “We were misled into believing that our demands would be accepted. Today, they have gone back on their word and refused us an audience with the CM. They told us to accept their offer or no more talks could be held,” she said, adding that the sarpanches only want powers as per entitlement but these are being curtailed by the government.

The sources in government said that the CM had agreed to allow the sarpanches five development works worth Rs 5 lakh each annually. The sarpanches did not want to limit this “freedom” to five works and insisted on being allowed unlimited works. Also, they demanded that the Rs 5 lakh limit be raised to Rs 7 lakh but it was turned down by the government claiming the sarpanches had agreed to works worth Rs 5 lakh at yesterday’s meeting. These led to a breakdown of talks this morning between the sarpanches and the officers deputed to finalise the agreement.

The government sources maintain that e-tendering has been introduced only with the idea of bringing accountability to development works by the sarpanches as there have been many complaints of works being confined to papers.

“We even have complaints of some panches and sarpanches setting up their own companies to take contracts and not carrying out the works at all. The CM wants every work to be accessible to the public through entries and audit and he wants the Panchayati Raj Institutions to be accountable since they get a fund of nearly Rs 5,000 crore. The e-tendering process has also been simplified to the extent that all a contractor needs is a GST number,” an officer explained.

However, the sarpanches believe that introducing e-tendering would slow down development works since it would involve long-drawn approvals while maintaining that there is no guarantee it would check corruption.

To gherao Assembly

Key demands: Withdrawal of e-tendering for works above Rs 2 lakh I Revoking ‘right to recall’ option