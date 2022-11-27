Talks inconclusive, medicos to continue indefinite protest

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 26

The protest by the MBBS students against the Haryana Government’s bond policy continued for the 26th day today as the talks between their representatives and top functionaries of the state held at Chandigarh last evening remained inconclusive.

Two students observing fast as part of the protest had to be rushed to the emergency wing as their condition deteriorated.

Govt’s ‘insensitivity’ to blame Ex-CM and LoP Bhupinder Hooda blamed the “insensitive attitude” of the govt for the ongoing stir against the bond policy

He said students of state’s medical colleges had been agitating for a month, but the govt was indifferent and callous

“At Rohtak PGIMER, students are on chain fast, but the govt has chosen to remain indifferent. It seems that their suffering makes no difference to the govt.”

“Instead of ending the deadlock, the govt is continuously trying to escalate this into a confrontation,” Hooda added

Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena and Rohtak PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab went to meet the protesting students and appealed to them not to observe fast for a long time at a stretch.

In the evening, the medicos took out a protest march and raised slogans in support of their demand to revoke the bond policy. The protesting students remained firm on their stance despite the Rohtak PGIMS administration having warned them of a legal action and expulsion from hostels.

Meanwhile, national as well as state office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) reached the venue of the protest to extend their support to the MBBS students.

Healthcare services at the Rohtak PGIMS remained stalled due to the ongoing strike by the resident doctors, consultants/faculty members, nurses, paramedical staff and non-teaching employees. However, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of Rohtak PGIMS decided to run the emergency services at the Trauma Centre in view of the road mishap involving a bus in Julana town of Jind district, in which several passengers were injured and brought here for treatment.