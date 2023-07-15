Tangri residents return home to sludge, damaged belongings

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 14

As the water level receded in the Tangri river, people who live in colonies situated along the riverbed returned to their houses to find their belongings ruined and houses full of sludge and mud. The water has left a trail of large-scale damage in the form of ruined furniture and clothes.

Tangri is a seasonal river and it swells during heavy rains in the Shivalik region. The residents live in constant fear of flood fury as the riverbed has shrunk due to illegal constructions. This year, the river affected not only the colonies on the riverbed, but also the adjoining residential areas.

Dilip Kumar (60) of New Aman Nagar stated: “Everything is gone. A majority of household items are either ruined by sludge or have been washed away. Though water used to enter the colonies in the past, too, we never had such an experience. There was about 7 ft water in my house.”

Renu, another resident, said: “We are left with no clothes and ration. The water has been drained out from the house, but there is still a huge amount of sludge in the house and street. There has been no power and water supply for nearly five days. The government should announce some compensation for the affected families as a majority of people are daily wagers.”

Similarly, Anil of Parshuram Colony said: “We didn’t get much time to save our belongings. The water from the street has been drained out, but there is still water in my house. Things have been very difficult for poor people.”

In 2019, the government had given in-principle approval to channelise the river, but the project is only on paper. There was a plan to construct retaining walls in the 2-km area from the Jagadhri Bridge to downstream.

Parvinder Pari, a former MC councillor, remarked: “The MC charges taxes from the residents, and in such a situation, it is the duty of the government to save them from such calamities and find a permanent solution. The sand from the riverbed should also be removed regularly to increase its depth.”

Talking about the iIllegal construction on the riverbed, Krishan Kumar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, stated that it was the prime reason for the flooding of the residential areas. “The bed is cleaned to ensure that the water passes smoothly, but this year, the water level touched 35,000 cusecs, which was very high for the seasonal river. The project to channelise the Tangri is at the government level.”

