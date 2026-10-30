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Home / Haryana / Tanker carrying methanol explodes after collision with truck on NH-152 in Kaithal; driver burnt alive

Tanker carrying methanol explodes after collision with truck on NH-152 in Kaithal; driver burnt alive

The tanker driver remained trapped inside the cabin and could not get out in time; he died on the spot due to severe burn injuries

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 06:35 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The tanker, carrying methanol, was travelling from Kandla towards Ambala when the accident occurred at around 10.30 pm. Tribune Photo
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In a tragic accident on the Chandigarh-Hisar National Highway-152 near Shimla village in the Kalayat area of Kaithal district late Thursday night, a tanker carrying methanol collided with a paddy-laden truck, triggering a massive explosion and fire. The tanker driver was burnt alive after failing to escape from the cabin, while the truck driver had a narrow escape.

The deceased has been identified as Peera Ram, a resident of Rajasthan. The tanker, carrying methanol, was travelling from Kandla towards Ambala when the accident occurred at around 10.30 pm.

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According to preliminary information, the paddy-laden truck was heading towards Cheeka and was parked along the highway near Shimla village. Its driver had reportedly stepped out to check the air pressure in one of the tyres when the tanker, approaching from behind, rammed into it, said Sub-Inspector Randeep, SHO Kalayat. The collision triggered an explosion, following which flames engulfed both vehicles, he added.

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The tanker driver remained trapped inside the cabin and could not get out in time. He died on the spot due to severe burn injuries, he said.

Kalayat police reached the spot soon after the incident. Considering the intensity of the fire and the presence of the highly flammable chemical, five to six fire tenders were pressed into service. Firefighters battled the flames for a considerable time before bringing the blaze under control.

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The SHO said that the tanker owner and the deceased's family members had been informed about the accident.

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