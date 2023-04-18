 Tardy lifting, farmers wait for hours to offload wheat : The Tribune India

Tardy lifting, farmers wait for hours to offload wheat

Tardy lifting, farmers wait for hours to offload wheat

Heavy wheat arrivals, coupled with tardy lifting, has choked the grain market in Ambala City. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 17

Heavy arrivals coupled with tardy lifting have left the grain market in Ambala City choking. With not much space left in the grain market, farmers are forced to wait for hours amid hot weather conditions to offload their produce.

As per the data procured from the market committee, till Monday afternoon over 2.97 lakh quintals of wheat was procured at the grain market, of which just 65,600 quintals were lifted.

Sukhdev Singh, a farmer from Ojalan village, said: “I have been waiting for nearly seven hours with my produce at the grain market, but the commission agent is saying that he is trying to get some space.”

Duni Chand, patron of the commission agents association, said: “The arrivals are in full swing but the lifting has been poor due to which we are left with no space to offload produce. The farmers who are reaching the grain market have to wait for hours. We have repeatedly requested the officials to expedite the speed of lifting, but to no avail.”

JJP spokesman Vivek Choudhary, who is also a commission agent at the city grain market, said: “The lifting has been on the slower side so far and we had a discussion with the officials of the agencies and market committee and we have asked them to engage more labourers so that the lifting could be improved.”

However, the market committee officials said the position of lifting was improving gradually and around 1 lakh bags were expected to be lifted in two days.

7 hours and still waiting

I reached mandi around 5.30 am and it is already 12.30 pm and I am still waiting to offload my produce as there was no space with the commission agent. This is for the first time when I have to wait for so long. The officials should improve lifting. — Satvant Singh, a farmer from Naraingarh

