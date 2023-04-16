 Tardy lifting leads to wheat glut in mandis : The Tribune India

Tardy lifting leads to wheat glut in mandis

Grain markets clogged with gunny bags leading to space crunch in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 15

The arrival of wheat is in full pace at all grain markets in the district, but the lifting of bags of wheat is yet to pick up. As per sources, almost 50 per cent of the produce has arrived at the grain markets in the district so far, but tardy lifting of the produce has created problems for farmers as well as arhtiyas in the district.

As many as 7.5 lakh bags of procured bags of wheat are lying in the open at the Samalkha grain market, 4 lakh bags at the Panipat grain market, around 2 lakh bags at the Madlauda grain market, 1.5 lakh at the Israna grain market and about 2.5 lakh bags are lying in the open of the Bapoli grain market in the district till Saturday evening.

Vijay Kumar, working at the Panipat grain market, said the arrival of produce in the market began on April 1, but lifting of procured wheat did not begin here so far.

Two agencies — Hafed and Haryana Warehouse Corporation (HWC) — were procuring wheat crop at the Panipat grain market this year, but the delay in the tendering process had hit the lifting of procured wheat, he said.

Due to non-lifting, the payment of the farmers also stuck as without lifting of the yield the government would not release the payment, he said.

Baljeet Singh, president, Samalkha grain market, said about 8 lakh bags have been purchased by Hafed, Food and Civil Supplies Department and the HWC so far. But, lifting is at a snail’s speed here, he said. Lifting began today and merely 20,000 bags were lifted from by today evening, he added.

Praveen Kumar, an arhtiya at the Israna grain market, said as many as 3 lakh bags have been purchased by the agencies so far, but 50 per cent of the bags have been lifted, he said. Vijay Chhabra, president, Arhtiya Association, Madlauda grain market, said lifting had begun in the grain market, but it was delayed as the lifting tender was allotted late this season. As many as 2.5 lakh bags of procured wheat are lying in the grain market, he said.

Dalip Rawal, president, Bapoli grain market, said around 3.5 lakh bags have been procured by the HWC and Hafed so far and about 2.5 lakh bags were lying in the grain market till Saturday.

Rs 932 cr disbursed into accounts of 80K farmers: khattar

  • CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday claimed that farmers in the state were receiving payments for their procured crop within 48 to 72 hours. So far Rs 932.64 crore had been disbursed into the accounts of 81,381 farmers
  • Along with this, timely lifting of the crop from the mandis has been ensured and all necessary arrangements have also been made for the farmers at the mandis, he said.
  • The procurement of mustard started in the state from March 20, while wheat, barley, and gram are being procured from April 1
  • The state government has set up 408 purchase centres for wheat, 103 for mustard, 25 for barley, and 11 for gram

Farmers await payments

Mandis face glut because the lifting of procured produce has been tardy. Not even a single rupee has been paid to farmers so far. The government’s promise of paying farmers within 72 hours of procurement remains on paper.

Dharambir Malik, vice-president, haryana arhtiya association

Tender process finalised

I visited Panipat, Israna and Samalkha grain markets on Saturday and made a plan for speedy lifting. The tender process for lifting has been finalised. The process will be streamlined in two to three days.

Virender Dahiya, panipat deputy commissioner

