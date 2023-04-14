Tardy lifting, wheat glut at mandis

Parveen Arora
Karnal, April 13
Tardy lifting of wheat has hit farmers and arhtiyas in various grain markets of the district as farmers are not finding any space to unload their produce, while the arhtiyas fear losing weight of the grains which have already been purchased and are lying in the markets.
Arhtiyas worry that due to the delay in lifting, there will be delay in payment for farmers as the money will only be transferred after the lifting. The data collected by The Tribune revealed that till yesterday, only 27 per cent of procured wheat was lifted from 22 purchase centres of the district.
Different purchase agencies including Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Hafed and Haryana Warehouse Corporation have procured 30,39,670 quintals of wheat, of which only 7,99,160 quintals have been lifted by the agencies. Food and Civil Supplies have lifted 3,49,980 quintals out of 14,20,360 quintals purchased wheat, while Hafed has lifted 4,41,040 quintals from the purchased 15,29,210 quintals and Warehouse Corporation has purchased 90,100 quintals and so far lifted 8,140 quintals.
Surinder Mehla, president, Nigdhu Arhtiyas Association, said due to slow lifting by the procurement agencies, the farmers were not finding space to unload their produce.
Infuriated by this, arhtiyas of the Nigdhu grain market and farmers locked the market gates and demanded the quick lifting of the procured wheat. Later, MD Sugar Mill Pooja Bharti reached the spot and assured the farmers that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) would ensure speedy lifting.
Rajnish Chaudhary, president of the Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said the district authorities have been apprised about the issue.
Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said that he has appointed one nodal officer for each purchase centre and grain market. Nodal officers visited the mandis and will ensure necessary action by different stakeholders.
Fire destroys crop in Yamunanagar
- One acre of standing wheat crop of a farmer was destroyed by fire at Sudhail village.
- Affected farmer Karamvir Singh said the reason behind the outbreak of the fire couldn’t be ascertained
- A fire broke out on his field in the noon of Wednesday. The fire brigade was called, but the fire was controlled by villagers before the arrival of fire tender
- Hopeful to surpass last year’s wheat arrival: Dalal
- Despite odds like untimely rainfall along with hailstorms and gusty winds, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister JP Dalal is hopeful that the state would surpass last year’s wheat arrival
- There was a possibility of 90 lakh metric tonnes of wheat production in the state this year and so far, 17.85 lakh MT of wheat has arrived, out of which 13.95 lakh MT has been procured
- He added that the payment of the farmers would be transferred into their accounts within 72 hours of the procurement and the government will bear the value cut on the lusture loss and broken grains
- While visiting the Shahzadpur grain market, the minister was informed that nearly 57,000 quintal stock of wheat and over 20,000 quintal stock of mustard have arrived at markets
Facing space crunch
Farmers have escalated the harvesting, but are facing the problem of space crunch due to which it is becoming difficult to unload their produce.
Rajinder, farmer
