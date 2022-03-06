Tardy work, PWD told to hand over project to tourism corpn

5 Mahabharat-themed halls to be made at Jyotisar Tirtha

Tardy work, PWD told to hand over project to tourism corpn

Under-construction buildings at the Jyotisar complex in Kurukshetra. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 5

Even after a delay of a year, the construction of the Mahabharata-themed buildings at Jyotisar Tirtha in Kurukshetra is yet to be completed.

Five buildings are being constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Construction began in 2018 and was to be completed by March 2021. Besides, a budget of around Rs 205 crore is to be spent on the theme work.

Will use augmented reality, artificial intelligence

We are hopeful that the construction of the buildings will end soon so that the theme work could be initiated. Different themes, including Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Vedic Civilisation etc., will be depicted here. Augmented reality, artificial intelligence and other latest technologies will be used. Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board

Following the delay, the state government asked the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) to hand back the project to the Haryana Tourism Corporation. Now, the Tourism Corporation will complete the pending work.

According to the information available, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy — during his visit to Kurukshetra on the occasion of International Gita Mahotsav – had visited the site and expressed concern over the delay.

After the visit of the Union Minister, the Centre had informed that no funding would be available for this project beyond March-end this year.

A terminal audit of the construction was ordered and PWD (B&R) was directed to complete this terminal audit with Haryana Tourism Corporation officials and hand back the site.

An official said that despite repeated reminders and inspections, no progress was observed. The PWD had been demanding funds even as the project cost has nearly doubled.

A senior official PWD (B&R) official said, “Earlier, the work was being executed by the department. But due to different issues including Covid pandemic, waterlogging due to rain, delay in the hiring of theme consultant and issue related to funds deposition, the project got delayed.”

Meanwhile, Gautam Kumar, Executive Engineer, Tourism Department, said, “The decision has been taken at the government level. About 60- 70 per cent work has been completed so far. The project should have been completed by March-end last year. We want to complete the project at the earliest. A couple of buildings are in the final stage. Tender for the balance work will be floated soon. Delay in the completion has resulted in an increase of the budget too.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala