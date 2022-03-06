Tardy work, PWD told to hand over project to tourism corpn

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 5

Even after a delay of a year, the construction of the Mahabharata-themed buildings at Jyotisar Tirtha in Kurukshetra is yet to be completed.

Five buildings are being constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Construction began in 2018 and was to be completed by March 2021. Besides, a budget of around Rs 205 crore is to be spent on the theme work.

Will use augmented reality, artificial intelligence We are hopeful that the construction of the buildings will end soon so that the theme work could be initiated. Different themes, including Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Vedic Civilisation etc., will be depicted here. Augmented reality, artificial intelligence and other latest technologies will be used. Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board

Following the delay, the state government asked the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) to hand back the project to the Haryana Tourism Corporation. Now, the Tourism Corporation will complete the pending work.

According to the information available, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy — during his visit to Kurukshetra on the occasion of International Gita Mahotsav – had visited the site and expressed concern over the delay.

After the visit of the Union Minister, the Centre had informed that no funding would be available for this project beyond March-end this year.

A terminal audit of the construction was ordered and PWD (B&R) was directed to complete this terminal audit with Haryana Tourism Corporation officials and hand back the site.

An official said that despite repeated reminders and inspections, no progress was observed. The PWD had been demanding funds even as the project cost has nearly doubled.

A senior official PWD (B&R) official said, “Earlier, the work was being executed by the department. But due to different issues including Covid pandemic, waterlogging due to rain, delay in the hiring of theme consultant and issue related to funds deposition, the project got delayed.”

Meanwhile, Gautam Kumar, Executive Engineer, Tourism Department, said, “The decision has been taken at the government level. About 60- 70 per cent work has been completed so far. The project should have been completed by March-end last year. We want to complete the project at the earliest. A couple of buildings are in the final stage. Tender for the balance work will be floated soon. Delay in the completion has resulted in an increase of the budget too.”