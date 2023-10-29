Target to provide 60,000 govt jobs during this year: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today that the present government had transformed the procedure of giving government jobs into a “mission of merit” to protect the pride of the youth and to give them safe future.

Over the past nine years, the government had boosted the morale of young people by providing over 1.1 lakh government jobs without paying a single penny to any middleman, he said.

Chief minister’s claim Year Posts filled 1999 to 2005 15,125 2005 to 2014 86,067 2014 to 2023 1,14,210

“This year, the goal is to provide 60,000 jobs. The recruitment process for filling 41,217 vacant posts is already on. Over the past nine years, various opportunities for employment and self-employment have been provided in the private sector, benefiting over 4.74 lakh youths,” said Khattar. He was interacting with the youth of the families having annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh during the Samvad programme held through audio-conferencing today.

“By 2030, the government targets to provide skills to every youth and make them financially prosperous. Achieving this goal will also help Haryana meet the United Nations’ sustainable development goals,” he said.

More government recruitments had been made during the present government’s tenure compared to previous governments, he claimed. Giving details, he said the Haryana Public Service Commission and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission made recruitment to 15,125 posts between 1999 and 2005. From 2005 to 2014, 86,067 posts were filled. “In contrast, during the present state government’s tenure from 2014 to 2023, 1,14,210 vaccines have been filled,” he said.

“The government’s effort is to make the youth skilled so as to ensure that the young people can start their own business. For this, the poor families are being extended help for self-employment by providing skill development training,” the CM said.

Referring to a statement of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Khattar said Hooda claims that around 35,000 teachers were recruited during his tenure. The then government might have tried to recruit people, but their requirement system had so many irregularities that the court cancelled those requirements, he said.

#Manohar Lal Khattar