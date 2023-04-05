Tax collection in Faridabad down 12%

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 4

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) recorded a 12 per cent dip in tax collection during the 2022-23 financial year ending March 31. It was able to collect Rs 72.88 crore against Rs 83.14 crore collected last year during the corresponding period, according to sources in the civic body.

As per the breakup, it includes Rs 57.81 crore property-cum-fire tax from all kinds of units. Besides, Rs 14.81 crore has been collected as development charges and Rs 26.74 lakh as lease collections.

In comparison to this, the property-cum-fire tax accounted for Rs 66.91 crore in 2021-22, while the share of the development charges and lease collection was Rs 15.22 crore and Rs 1.02 crore, respectively.

Property tax amounting to Rs 170 crore was due, it was claimed. Blaming technical hurdles faced in the integration of the data of 2.43 lakh new property units added last year, an official said taxes from the new units could not be collected.

As the total units had gone up to 5.76 lakh units, the authorities had expected a collection of over Rs 120 crore.

Facing financial crunch, the civic body is dependent on grants and aid by the state government as the monthly expenses are around 60 per cent more than the revenue generated.

The annual budget of the MC, which was around Rs 2,500 crore last year, has been scaled down to Rs 1,100 crore this year in view of the huge shortfall in the earnings in comparison to the expenditure and development funds spent each year.

“The MC is working on a strategy to ensure proper collection of taxes in order to increase its income from the available sources,” said an official.

