Tax waiver scheme: Yamunanagar civic body in Haryana to recover property tax with full interest after June 30

Property tax defaulters can deposit their property tax without interest till June 30. After June 30, the municipal corporation will collect the tax along with the entire interest. Besides, action will be taken to seal the properties of property tax defaulters.

Advertisement

The property owners can avail themselves of the benefit of this interest waiver scheme by depositing their property tax at all three offices of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ).Mayor Suman Bahamani said the Haryana Government had launched a 100 per cent interest waiver scheme for property tax payments.

Advertisement

“Under the scheme, the entire interest on the property tax arrears from 2010-11 to 2024-25 has been waived. Any property owner who pays their property tax by June 30 will have the entire interest waived,” said Bahamani.

Advertisement

She said property owners could deposit their taxes at the Citizen Facilitation Centres set up at the MCYJ offices in Jagadhri, Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk.

She further said the scheme would only benefit those taxpayers who paid the outstanding amount by the stipulated deadline and self-verified their property. After June 30, the property tax would be collected along with the full interest.

Advertisement

She appealed to all property tax defaulters to pay their property tax without interest before June 30 to prevent their properties from being sealed.

Zonal Taxation Officer Ajay Walia said there were about 2,17,500 properties falling under the MCYJ area.

“A significant number of property tax defaulters have pending property tax payments. The defaulters can pay their property tax up to June 30 without interest. After June 30, action will be taken to seal their properties,” said Ajay Walia. He said after the expiry of the deadline, the tax, including the full interest, would be recovered.

Bahamani has issued orders to the officials to resolve property tax-related objections. She said the government had launched a property tax interest waiver scheme. “Some people have raised property tax-related objections to take advantage of the scheme. Keeping public interest in mind, all officials should resolve pending property tax objections as quickly as possible,” said Bahamani.