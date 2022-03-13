Taxi driver arrested for rape attempt

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 12

The crime branch cell of the local police has arrested a taxi driver on charge of attempting to rape a 20-year-old girl.

The police said the incident took place on December 16, when the victim was alone and was waiting at the Surajkund Crossing here to go somewhere. The accused identified as Vinay Kumar (42), a taxi driver, who was also waiting for passengers, approached the girl posing as a policeman. The accused reportedly forced her to sit in his vehicle claiming that he will take her to the nearest police station. According to the complainant, the accused took her to a secluded spot and tried to rape her. However, the accused fled from the spot leaving her there after she protested and raised the alarm. The girl who reached the women police station later lodged a complaint. The accused who was arrested on Thursday was remanded in one-day police custody, which led to the recovery of the vehicle and a fake ID card of the Police Department. He was remanded in judicial custody today, said a police official. —