Taxi driver in police net for looting jeweller in Rewari

Rewari, May 14
With the arrest of two persons, the district police today claimed to have solved a blind case involving the loot of gold worth Rs 60 lakh from a jewellery showroom at Sarafa Bazar here in broad daylight on April 28.
The incident had sparked anger among traders, who observed ‘Rewari bandh’ on April 29 to register their protest against the rising crime in the district. A special investigation team (SIT) led by DSP Amit Bhatia was formed to nab the accused. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced on the arrest of the accused.
“A taxi driver, identified as Deepak of Audhi village, had perpetrated the crime at gunpoint by using the motorbike of his friend Yudhvir. Deepak had no criminal record. Interrogation revealed that he was in financial distress following gambling. He had bought the taxi on loan. Both men have been arrested and the jewellery has been recovered,” Bhatia said.
On April 28, Deepak had come to the showroom of Manish Jain on a motorcycle and looted the jewellery at gunpoint when the owner was alone. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras, which helped in identifying the accused, he added.
