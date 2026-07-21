TB screening camp held at Ladwa health centre

As part of the ‘TB-Free Kurukshetra’ Campaign, being run by the Naveen Jindal Foundation, a TB screening and free health camp was organised at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Ladwa, on Monday.

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During the camp, 69 people underwent free TB screening. Besides this, people were motivated regarding TB prevention, timely testing, and regular treatment.

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Dr Pramod Singh and the team of Health Department examined the patients at the camp. During the camp, 52 individuals received counselling and free medicines.

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Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal’s office in-charge and former IAS officer Dharamveer Singh said, “Following the directions of the MP, free health camps are being organised, in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. The foundation is working continuously with the district administration to take the Prime Minister’s “TB-Free India” campaign to the masses. The disease can be completely defeated through timely detection and regular treatment. Such health camps not only provide better health services to the public but also foster awareness within society.”

He urged citizens to undergo immediate testing without hesitation if TB symptoms appeared and take advantage of the free health facilities provided by the government.

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He mentioned that the Kurukshetra MP had previously adopted 100 TB patients from the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency, providing them with nutritional support and counselling for six months; 85 of these patients have recovered. Currently, support regarding nutrition and treatment is being provided to 125 TB patients in Kurukshetra district and a total of 250 patients across the entire Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency through this adoption initiative.

During the camp, free digital X-rays were conducted for 28 contacts of TB patients, while the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs of 120 TB patients were successfully updated in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines. This initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening digital health services alongside TB elimination efforts, he said.