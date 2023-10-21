TDI in soup for not clearing Rs 1.86-cr dues

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 20

Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya has directed the District Town Planner (DTP) to register a case against the TDI builder for breach of trust for not clearing electricity dues and not providing basic amenities to residents and shop owners. He also directed the UHBVN to release individual connections to the shop owners.

Tejbir Singh, owner of a shop in the TDI Shopping Complex, said of the total 230 shops, around 70 shops were functional, but the builder had failed to provide amenities, he alleged.

The power connection of the shopping complex was disconnected in August due to the non-payment of dues, he said.

The shopkeepers raised the issue with MLA Mahipal Dhanda, who asked the DC to resolve the matter. A meeting was held in the DC’s office, in which the issue of releasing individual connections to shop owners, non-payment of water supply bill, streetlights and the shopping complex were discussed.

As per sources, Rs 1.86 crore dues were pending with the TDI. The DC has directed the DTP to register a case against the developer for breach of trust. He also directed the Panipat SDM to frame a case of land recovery against the TDI to recover the dues towards the UHBVN. The DC also directed UHBVN officials to release connection to individual shop owners.

Dharmvir Chhikkara, Superintending Engineer, UHBVN, said the connections would be released by next week.

As per the sources, a total of Rs 1.86 crore dues were pending with the TDI of the UHBVN. The sources further said Rs 39 lakh was of water connection, Rs 8.39 lakh of streetlight, Rs 9 lakh of shopping complex, Rs 23 lakh of another streetlight connection and Rs 1.08 crore of the club was pending, said an official of the UHBVN.

