Teacher booked for ‘molesting’ girls

A teacher has been booked allegedly for molesting Class VIII girl students of a government school in Pehowa area of Kurukshetra district. A victim’s family had lodged a complaint with the school in-charge, but when no action was taken against the teacher, the villagers got infuriated on Thursday.

Advertisement

As per the information available, villagers gathered at the school in large numbers and demanded strict action against the accused. During this, the villagers also called the police to the spot. For nearly two hours, a meeting was held between the police, Education Department officials and the villagers after which the police assured that a case would be registered against the teacher.

A resident of Pehowa village said that his 13-year-old daughter, who studies in Class VIII at the government middle school, recently told the family that the school’s Sanskrit teacher touches her inappropriately under the pretext of teaching and often tries to hold her hand.

Advertisement

Following this, the girl’s father submitted a written complaint to the school in-charge demanding action, but no steps were taken. Later, 6–7 other girls from the school also accused the teacher of molestation, but no action was initiated for several days.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Sanjay Kumar, who reached the spot after receiving information, confirmed the allegations. He said, “Accusations of molestation have been made against teacher Roop Chand. The matter has reached me and a committee will be formed to investigate. Departmental action will be taken after the inquiry.”

Advertisement

SHO Sadar Jagdish Kumar said, “After receiving the information, we reached the village school with police force. We have received a complaint of molestation against the teacher from the villagers. Action will be taken as per the law.” He confirmed that a case has been registered.