Teacher booked for 'sexual assault'

Gurugram, December 9
A Class VIII student of a government school has alleged that one of her school teachers sexually assaulted her on the school premises. An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act at the Sector 9-A police station.
In the complaint filed by the 15-year-old student, she said the teacher touched her with wrong intention. She ignored it the first time but after a few days, he did it again.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the teacher under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.
A senior police officer said that facts were being verified and investigation was under way. Action would be taken as per the law, he further said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post
Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh might be given a hi...