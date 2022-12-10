Teacher booked for 'sexual assault'

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 9

A Class VIII student of a government school has alleged that one of her school teachers sexually assaulted her on the school premises. An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act at the Sector 9-A police station.

In the complaint filed by the 15-year-old student, she said the teacher touched her with wrong intention. She ignored it the first time but after a few days, he did it again.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the teacher under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

A senior police officer said that facts were being verified and investigation was under way. Action would be taken as per the law, he further said.