Teacher booked for ‘sexual harassment’

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 1

Two girl students of a government senior secondary school in Yamunanagar district were allegedly sexually harassed by their teacher in the school. On the complaint of the principal, a case was registered against the teacher under Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act at a police station here on February 27.

The complainant told the police that the two girl students, studying in Class XI, gave her two separate complaints on February 25, alleging sexual harassment by the teacher.

She said she spoke to the suspected teacher, victims, parents of the victims and other teachers of the school and informed the higher authorities of the department about the complaints made by the students. She said after talking to the victim girls, the matter was found to be serious and she lodged a complaint with the police.