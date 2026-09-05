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Home / Haryana / Teacher from Haryana's Bhuna wins state award

Teacher from Haryana's Bhuna wins state award

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:51 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda honour Raj Kumar with the State Teacher Award.
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Rajkumar Suthar, a teacher at Government Sanskriti Model Senior Secondary School, Bhuna, Fatehabad, has been honoured with the State Teacher Award 2025 for his outstanding contribution to education.

The award was presented during a special Teachers’ Day ceremony in Panchkula on Saturday. The Haryana’s Chief Minister, Governor and Education Minister honoured Suthar with the state-level award.

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Suthar was the only teacher selected from Fatehabad district among 38 outstanding teachers from across Haryana. He was recognised for bringing new ideas into teaching, supporting the overall development of students, helping needy children and contributing to social service.

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One of his key achievements is the development of a Mathematics Park at his school. The initiative was designed to make mathematics more interesting and easier for the students to understand. It is considered a special initiative in the state.

Suthar has also been conducting extra classes for board students to help them improve their academic performance. His continued efforts have helped the students achieve better results.

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Suthar has received Rs 1 lakh, a silver medal, a certificate and a shawl. He will also receive the benefit of two advance salary increments.

His achievement has brought happiness and pride to Bhuna and the entire Fatehabad district. Several education officials, public representatives, teachers and social workers congratulated him.

Those congratulating Suthar included Pankaj Pasrija, representative of the Municipal Council Chairperson; District Education Officer Sangeeta Bishnoi; Elementary District Education Officer Anita Bai; Block Education Officer Nirmal Bala; Principal Naresh Sharma; Professor Jialal Bansal; councillor Krishna Soni; Tarsem Sharma; Ugrasen Suthar and Baljit Soni.

They said Suthar’s achievement would inspire other teachers and students across the district to work towards excellence in education.

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