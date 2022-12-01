Teacher gets 25-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 30

Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Suneja today sentenced a teacher Anil Kumar to 25-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old minor.

A fine of Rs 80,000 was also imposed on the convict. The court also directed to provide a compensation of Rs 4.5 lakh to the victim through the DLSA. DDA JB Goel said a case was registered on July 27, 2019 in Kaithal.