Teacher gets 25-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

Kaithal, November 30
Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Suneja today sentenced a teacher Anil Kumar to 25-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old minor.
A fine of Rs 80,000 was also imposed on the convict. The court also directed to provide a compensation of Rs 4.5 lakh to the victim through the DLSA. DDA JB Goel said a case was registered on July 27, 2019 in Kaithal.
