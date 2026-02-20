DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Teacher gets 5-year imprisonment for sexually harassing minor girl

Teacher gets 5-year imprisonment for sexually harassing minor girl

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:57 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Court to try the offences of rape and under the POCSO Act) has sentenced a teacher to 5 years of imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl.

The court has sentenced Subey Singh, a resident of Kaithal, and has imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

As per the Kurukshetra police spokesperson, on February 1, 2023, a 17-year-old minor girl, a student of a government school, in her complaint at Sadar Pehowa police station, stated that on January 25, she went to drink water with her friend, when a teacher stopped her and asked her to meet him in the school laboratory.

As she reached the laboratory, the teacher held her hand and began making obscene remarks and threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The girl narrated the ordeal to the principal and parents. A case was registered under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC. The court has sentenced the teacher to 5 years of rigorous

imprisonment.

