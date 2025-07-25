Teacher held for molesting 3 students

A government school teacher has been arrested on charges of molesting three girl students. The accused, identified as Rajesh, was arrested from Rajasthan and produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Advertisement

According to DSP Joginder Sharma, the police acted promptly after receiving the complaint. As per the FIR, the first incident occurred last Friday when a student visited the school office for some work. “When she went inside, a teacher of the school sitting inside the office molested her, after which she pushed him and ran out of the room. After coming out, she shouted for help,” the complaint stated.

Hearing her cries, school staff and students rushed to her aid. However, by the time they reached the office, the accused had fled.

Advertisement

Following the incident, two more girls came forward with similar allegations against the same teacher. A joint complaint was lodged with the police, which led to immediate registration of a case.