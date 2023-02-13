Teacher loses job after 27 years

Panipat, February 12

The Education Department has terminated a Sanskrit teacher from the government job after 27 years, as his Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate was found to be fake. Despite belonging to the general category, he had joined the department on the basis of a fake SC certificate.

As per the details available, the teacher terminated from the job has been identified as Tejbir Singh and he was posted at Government Senior Secondary School in Patthargarh. His wife, who was a Sanskrit teacher, had also been terminated from the job around five months ago as the handicapped certificate was found to be fake. District Elementary Education Officer Brij Mohan Goyal said Tejbir Singh of Ganjbar village had joined the job in 1995 on the basis of the SC certificate. Several complaints were filed against him eight years ago and on the basis of the complaints, investigation was conducted, in which it was revealed that he belonged to the general category but he got admission in the DIET at Rai on the basis of a fake SC certificate and joined the department in 1995, Goyal said.

After finding his SC certificate to be fake, on the basis of which he had joined the job, the department has terminated him from the job, he added. — TNS

Wife sacked five months ago