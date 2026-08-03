Teacher stabbed to death inside Faridabad school, former student arrested

A 24-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed to death inside a school in Sikrona village of Faridabad on Monday morning by a former student who had reportedly been stalking her.

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According to eyewitnesses, Sandhya had reached the school around 9.30 am as part of her daily routine. Shortly after the school opened, the accused, identified as Amit (21), a resident of Kot village, arrived at the school with his face covered and asked to meet her.

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After the school staff informed Sandhya, she came to the main gate, where Amit allegedly attacked her with a knife. He allegedly stabbed her on the neck, chest, abdomen and face.

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Sandhya raised an alarm and tried to escape, but the accused allegedly continued the assault. CCTV footage reportedly shows the attacker repeatedly stabbing her even after she collapsed on the ground.

Hearing the commotion, school operator Tejpal rushed to the spot and attempted to stop the accused. However, the latter allegedly threatened him with the knife before fleeing on a motorcycle without a number plate.

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“I tried to warn the young man, shouting, ‘Hey, what are you doing? Stop!’ but he charged at me with the knife as well. I started looking for something to use to counter-attack, but by then, he had already struck and fled. There was only one attacker. He had a bike without a number plate parked outside. After the incident, I informed the police and immediately took the injured Sandhya to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” Tejpal said.

An FIR was registered at Sector 58 police station, and the accused was arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that around two years ago, Amit was a student at a private school in Sandhya’s village, where he came in contact with her and started communicating with her.

Police said Sandhya later wanted to distance herself from him, but he allegedly continued to stalk her. She had threatened to file a police case against him, following which she stopped communicating with him. Investigators suspect this prompted the accused to commit the crime.

A senior police officer said Sandhya had lodged a molestation complaint against the accused a few days ago, following which he had publicly apologised.

“The accused will be produced before a city court on Tuesday. We are questioning him,” said Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, the investigating officer.