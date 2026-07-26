DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Teacher Transfer Drive: Haryana govt releases tentative schedule for data verification

Teacher Transfer Drive: Haryana govt releases tentative schedule for data verification

Teachers to update MIS records from August 1; final list by August 30

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 06:52 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Department of School Education has released the tentative schedule for data verification and authentication ahead of the upcoming Online Teacher Transfer Drive-2026, directing all government school teachers to update and validate their records on the MIS portal within the prescribed timelines.

Advertisement

In a communication issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Haryana, School Education Department, all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the schedule by principals, headmasters and teachers under their jurisdiction.

Advertisement

As per the schedule, teachers will be required to update and validate their personal and service profiles from August 1 to August 7. Thereafter, the department will publish the score and tenure details of all teachers on August 8 and 9. Teachers will be able to raise objections between August 10 and August 14.

Advertisement

The objections will be examined by District Level Committees from August 15 to August 21, while their decisions will be published on August 22.

Aggrieved teachers will get another opportunity to approach the State Level Committee between August 23 and August 25.

Advertisement

The State Level Committee is scheduled to decide such cases between August 26 and August 28, with the final list carrying scores and tenure details slated for publication on August 29 and 30.

The department has clarified that July 31 will be treated as the qualifying date for calculating merit points as well as determining minimum and prescribed tenure under the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2026. It has also enclosed a draft undertaking for teachers seeking marks under the “Couple Case” category.

“All field officers have been instructed to ensure that teachers verify their information carefully on the MIS portal, warning that any discrepancies detected at a later stage could invite action under the provisions of the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2026, and relevant service rules,” said an official at the Education Department.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts