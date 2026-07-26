Teacher Transfer Drive: Haryana govt releases tentative schedule for data verification

The Department of School Education has released the tentative schedule for data verification and authentication ahead of the upcoming Online Teacher Transfer Drive-2026, directing all government school teachers to update and validate their records on the MIS portal within the prescribed timelines.

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In a communication issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Haryana, School Education Department, all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the schedule by principals, headmasters and teachers under their jurisdiction.

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As per the schedule, teachers will be required to update and validate their personal and service profiles from August 1 to August 7. Thereafter, the department will publish the score and tenure details of all teachers on August 8 and 9. Teachers will be able to raise objections between August 10 and August 14.

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The objections will be examined by District Level Committees from August 15 to August 21, while their decisions will be published on August 22.

Aggrieved teachers will get another opportunity to approach the State Level Committee between August 23 and August 25.

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The State Level Committee is scheduled to decide such cases between August 26 and August 28, with the final list carrying scores and tenure details slated for publication on August 29 and 30.

The department has clarified that July 31 will be treated as the qualifying date for calculating merit points as well as determining minimum and prescribed tenure under the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2026. It has also enclosed a draft undertaking for teachers seeking marks under the “Couple Case” category.

“All field officers have been instructed to ensure that teachers verify their information carefully on the MIS portal, warning that any discrepancies detected at a later stage could invite action under the provisions of the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2026, and relevant service rules,” said an official at the Education Department.