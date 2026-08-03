Teacher transfer drive: Haryana revises schedule for data verification; check details

The Haryana School Education Department has issued a revised schedule for data verification and authentication under the proposed online teacher transfer process for 2026.

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A communication has been sent to all district education officers and district elementary education officers. Scrapping the earlier schedule, the entire process will now run from August 11 to September 9.

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The department has clarified that August 10 will be treated as the qualifying date for the transfer drive. The eligibility, length of service and other related criteria will be assessed with reference to this date.

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The department has clarified that all teachers, headmasters and principals of government schools must complete the required formalities within the stipulated timelines.

Teachers must ensure that their personal and service-related information is updated and verified on the MIS portal. The entire process will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Teacher Transfer Policy.

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As per the revised programme, teachers have been directed to update and verify their personal and service profiles from August 11 to 17.

Thereafter, the scores and tenure of all teachers will be published on August 18 and 19. Those who objection to the published score or other information may file a claim between August 20 and 24.

The district-level committees will decide on the claims and objections filed by teachers between August 25 and 31. The decisions of the district committees will be published on September 1.

The teachers not satisfied with the district committee’s decision may appeal before the state-level committee between September 2 and 4. The state-level committee will dispose of all cases between September 5 and 7.

After the disposal of all claims and objections, the final list of teachers based on scores and tenure will be released on September 8 and 9.

The online transfer drive will proceed on the basis of this list. The department has also enclosed a format of the undertaking for teachers claiming marks under the ‘couple case’, along with the order.

Concerned teachers are required to complete these formalities as per the prescribed procedure. All district officers have been directed to ensure that teachers of government schools under their jurisdiction complete the data update and verification on time so that the forthcoming online transfer drive could be completed as scheduled without any hindrance.