Teachers apprise parents of pupils’ academic progress

Sirsa, April 8

The JCD College of Pharmacy organised a parent-teacher conference here on Monday.

A large number of parents participated in the event and interacted with teachers and talked about the academic progress of their children.

The teachers made the parents aware of students' studies and their participation in college activities.

College principal Anupama Setia said the conference's primary objective was strengthening communication between parents and teachers to ensure the holistic development of students.

Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director general, JCD Vidyapeeth, applauded the efforts of the teachers for organising the conference.

On the occasion, a free health check-up camp was also organised. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa emphasised the importance of accepting constructive suggestions from parents.

He said the conference is an effective platform for facilitating a dialogue between students and parents, enabling valuable feedback and guidance on educational matters.

He said the event showcased the collaborative efforts of the college administration, faculty, and parents in promoting the academic growth and well-being of the students.

