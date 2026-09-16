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Home / Haryana / Teachers’ assns hold protest at Hisar varsity against privatisation of higher education

Teachers’ assns hold protest at Hisar varsity against privatisation of higher education

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Teachers’ associations from various universities and colleges across Haryana, along with non-teaching employees, contractual teachers, and student organisations during the protest.
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The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO), under its campaign ‘Save Higher Education–Save Campuses from Privatisation’, organised a state-level protest at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, on Tuesday.

Teachers’ associations from various universities and colleges across Haryana, along with non-teaching employees, contractual teachers, and student organisations, participated in the protest.

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HFUCTO state president and president of the Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association, Jitender Khatkar, said that similar protests would be organised at other state universities across Haryana. He stated that the movement would continue until the state government’s letter dated August 17, 2026, regarding the deemed abolition of sanctioned posts that have remained vacant for four years is withdrawn and the long-pending issues concerning higher education are resolved.

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He demanded full financial assistance to state universities, the filling of all sanctioned vacant posts, the conversion of SFS posts and employees to the budgeted system, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all eligible employees, and an increase in the retirement age to 65 years for employees of universities and colleges.

HFUCTO general secretary Dayanand Malik said that the state government has been ignoring the demands of teachers and other stakeholders in higher education for several years, while reductions in university budgets have created serious financial difficulties for universities.

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State president of the Haryana College Teachers Association (HCTA), Rajender Parmar, raised the issues concerning teachers in aided colleges. Vice-president of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO), Narender Chahar, said that state government policies are gradually pushing higher education towards privatisation.

President of the Guru Jambheshwar University Teaching Association (GJUTA), Prof Vinod Goyal, said that more than 50 per cent of teaching posts are lying vacant in almost all state universities. Even in major universities such as MDU, Kurukshetra University, and GJUST, several departments are functioning without a single regular teacher, while many other departments do not have an adequate number of regular teachers to meet their requirements.

Student organisations also participated in the event and demanded restoration of student union elections and establishment of a Fee Regulatory Board. President of the GJUST Non-Teaching Employees Association, Charan Das, said that due to the government not sanctioning the required posts, promotions of non-teaching employees have remained pending for a long time.

Sarva Karmachari Sangh Haryana vice-president Jaiveer extended support to the demands of university and college employees and said that employees’ organisations stand with them.

Among those present at the protest were former HFUCTO presidents Prof Parmesh and Prof Vikas; MDU Teachers’ Association President Pardeep Gahlaut; Murthal University Teachers’ Association president Ajay; IGU University Teachers’ Association president Savita; social activist Ramesh Punia; and advocate Vikram Mittal, besides representatives of various organisations.

Representatives of student organisations including DASFI, NSUI, PSF, AMVA, INSO, OBC Student Organisation and SFI also participated in the protest. Student leaders Sanju, Vikas, Parul, Sumesh, Nitesh, Subhash Saini and Sukhdev were present and extended their support to the movement to save higher education.

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