Teachers’ association alleges financial irregularities at Sonepat varsity

The Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, witnessed fresh protests on Wednesday as the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers’ Association (DCRUTA) accused the Vice-Chancellor of financial irregularities, misuse of government funds, violating the DCRUST Act, 2006, and irregularities in the appointment of deans.

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The association held a protest on the university campus and submitted a memorandum to the Haryana Governor, who is also the university Chancellor, seeking intervention and an impartial inquiry into the allegations.

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DCRUTA president Dr Ajay Dabas and former president Dr Surender Dahiya addressed the protesting employees and alleged that financial irregularities involving approximately Rs 228 crore had caused a loss of around Rs 4.25 crore to the state exchequer. According to the association, the funds were allegedly kept in a savings account instead of being invested in a timely manner, resulting in financial losses. It further alleged that Rs 50 crore was transferred from a nationalised bank to a private bank and that delays in reinvestment led to avoidable losses. The teachers’ body claimed that the recommendations of the investment committee were repeatedly ignored, allegedly benefiting private banks.

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DCRUTA claimed that a committee comprising retired senior officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) had examined the matter, highlighted the alleged irregularities and submitted its report.

The association further alleged that legal advisers and standing counsel were appointed without the state government’s approval and that payments exceeding the prescribed norms were made. It also claimed that advocates not recognised as senior advocates were engaged at higher fees and that a large number of court cases had been assigned to a single lawyer, raising questions over financial transparency.

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The teachers’ body alleged that inquiry committees were constituted in violation of government norms to suppress employees’ voices and that substantial public funds were spent on such committees. It said complaints in this regard had already been submitted to the state government.

The DCRUTA also challenged the recent appointments of deans, alleging that the provisions of Section 19(1) of the DCRUST Act, 2006, had been violated. It claimed that the prescribed rotation policy was ignored and that junior professors were appointed as deans of faculties instead of following the statutory order of seniority and rotation among eligible professors. The association cited a judicial interpretation of the rotation principle in support of its stand.

The association said senior professor Dr Manoj Duhan, who had been on a peaceful protest for over a month over the dean appointment issue, had temporarily suspended his agitation following assurances from the DCRUTA that it would pursue the matter, Dr Dabas said.

The association has urged the Governor-Chancellor to order an independent inquiry into all the allegations, cancel the disputed dean appointments and ensure fresh appointments are made strictly in accordance with the DCRUST Act and the prescribed rotation policy.