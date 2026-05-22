The Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers Association (DCRUTA) has expressed concern over the appointment of the next Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, and urged the Haryana Governor-cum-Chancellor to ensure compliance with the provisions of the DCRUST Act, 2006.

Advertisement

In a memorandum submitted by DCRUTA president Dr Ajay Kumar, the association stated that Prof SK Gupta was assigned the charge of Dean, FET, through Office Order No. 567 dated November 13, 2025, even though the tenure of the then Dean, Prof RK Garg had not been completed.

Advertisement

The association pointed out that Prof Gupta is scheduled to retire on May 29, 2026, following which the appointment of the new Dean must be made strictly according to the “rotation system” prescribed under the university Act.

Advertisement

Citing Section 19(1) of the DCRUST Act, 2006, Dr Ajay Dabahs, president, DCRUTA in their memorandum said that the Dean of every faculty should be appointed from among professors of different departments of the same faculty on a rotational basis.

DCRUTA alleged that the university administration had recently ignored the provisions of the Act while appointing Dr Sanjay Kumar as Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology Interface, allegedly overlooking senior professors in the rotation process. The association said a memorandum regarding the matter had already been submitted to the Chancellor’s office on November 3, 2025, but no decision had been taken so far.

Advertisement

The association maintained that appointments to the post of Dean, FET, had traditionally been made under the natural rotation system. Former Deans included Prof VK Gupta, Prof KD Gupta, Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Rajendra Singh, Dr JS Saini, Dr DK Jain, Dr Ramesh Kumar and Prof SK Gupta. The next turn under the rotation system falls to Dr Manoj Kumar, Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. He is to be followed by Dr Amit Kumar Garg, Dr MN Mishra and Dr Avdhesh Kumar, the DCRUTA said.

The association said that repeated violations of the university Act could weaken teachers’ confidence in the administrative system and urged the Chancellor to personally intervene to ensure a transparent and fair appointment process in accordance with the rules.