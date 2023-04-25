Teachers' association to hold protests from April 28

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 24

The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (HFUCTO) today announced that it would hold a demonstration in Panchkula on May 15 to mark its protest against the Department of Higher Education and the government. The agitation is against issues that have been neglected and are affecting higher education and teachers working in higher education institutions.

Before this, a ‘Shikshak- Shiksha Hit Pradarshan’ would be held in all state universities from April 28 to May 8. The main demands include immediate abolition of the new pension scheme and implementation of the old pension scheme, increasing the retirement age to 65 as per the recommendations passed by the Seventh Pay Commission and UGC, and transparent and time-bound disposal of all long-pending cases of promotion under Career Advancement Scheme.

Dr Anand Kumar, president, KUTA, said they have given enough of time to the government to address the issues, but got no response.