Teachers’ bodies in Rohtak to intensify stir over long-pending demands

The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) will hold a protest at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on November 13 to press for the resolution of various long-pending demands of university and college teachers and employees across Haryana.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the federation held at the MDU, Rohtak, where representatives discussed the next course of action to continue their ongoing series of protests.

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The representatives of government college teachers’ associations, college teachers’ associations and teachers’ associations of universities across the state will participate in two-hour dharna, and protest march before submitting a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the MDU Vice-Chancellor, seeking early resolution of their demands, said Dayanand Malik, general secretary of HFUCTO.

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“One of the major demands concerns the withdrawal of the Finance Department’s letter dated August 17, 2026, which stipulates that posts remaining vacant for four years will be treated as abolished. The federation demanded the withdrawal of the directive and early recruitment against all vacant posts,” he added.

Malik said they were also demanding revised house rent allowance (HRA) under the Seventh Pay Commission for the employees of 96 government-aided colleges in Haryana, who continue to receive fixed HRA as per the Sixth Pay Commission. They also sought medical reimbursement benefits for these employees.

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“Other key demands include the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for National Pension System (NPS) employees, payment of gratuity to employees appointed after January 1, 2006, and an increase in the gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The employees of aided colleges remain deprived of benefits already announced by the state government for other employees,” he pointed out.

The organisations also sought an increase in casual leave for women employees of aided colleges from 20 to 25 days, a five-day working week, uniform retirement age of 65 years, and implementation of UGC regulations of 2010, 2018 and 2024 to facilitate teachers’ promotions.

Other issues discussed included workload for associate professors and professors as per UGC norms, gazetted status for employees working under the self-financing scheme (SFS) in state universities and permission for college teachers to supervise PhD scholars on the lines of the MDU, with 20 per cent of PhD seats earmarked for eligible teachers.