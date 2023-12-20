Haryana: Teachers’ bodies of two varsities protest over promotion, transfer

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 19

Teachers’ associations in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) and Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) are up in arms against their respective university authorities on the issue of transfer and promotions.

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology Teachers Association (GJUSTA) has been on indefinite dharna on the campus for the past 11 days. The Association president Vinod Goyal alleged that they had to resort to dharna to protest irregularities and nepotism adopted by the GJUST Vice Chancellor.

Goyal said Vice Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi was a retired teacher of the university and he had been president of teachers’ association several times. “Now, after becoming the Vice Chancellor, instead of acting without prejudice towards all the teachers, he has been exhibiting favouritism to some teachers and discrimination against others,” he alleged.

In one of the departments, charge of chairperson was not given to the eligible teacher for nine months in violation of university norms and statutes, he said. As a result, the teacher had to approach the high court for justice.

He said the VC had appointed teachers close to him in various administrative posts. “Even additional charge of registrar was given to a Professor who is close to the VC and who stands at serial number 50 in seniority. Whereas, it has been a practice in the past to give the charge to a senior most Professor,” he said.

VC Prof Bishnoi said he has formed a five member committee for discussion with the GJUSTA on their concerned issues. “Two rounds of discussion have taken place and I hope that all the issues will be resolved soon,” he said. Similarly, the LUVAS Teachers’ Association has opposed transfer of some of the teachers from the university to the university centres in other districts. Its president out of 294 faculties, there were only 149 teachers in the University.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Hisar