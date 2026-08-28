Teachers’ body flags alleged irregular house allotments, appointments at Hisar varsity

The Guru Jambheshwar University Teachers’ Association (GJUTA) has alleged that fresh teaching and non-teaching engagements are being made at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, despite the Governor-Chancellor directing state universities to strictly follow statutory provisions and ensure “complete transparency, fairness and due process” in appointments and other administrative matters.

Advertisement

In two separate representations submitted to the Haryana Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the state universities, GJUTA president Vinod Goyal had raised questions over appointments at the university and alleged arbitrary allotment and retention of university residential accommodation.

Advertisement

GJUTA raised the issue with the Higher Education Department, alleging that 24 fresh teaching appointments were made “merely five days” after the Governor’s directions and that 15 non-teaching persons had been engaged at GJUST on a “part-time/temporary basis”. These appointments were made after completion of the VC’s regular tenure, as incumbent VC Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi has been asked to hold office with effect from May 2, “till further orders or until a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed by due process,” Goyal said.

Advertisement

The Governor, in a letter dated August 20, directed all state universities to ensure that every decision and action relating to university projects, construction works, allotment of tenders, “appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff, promotions, transfers and other administrative matters” was undertaken strictly in accordance with the concerned University Act, Statutes, Ordinances, Rules and Regulations.

The letter said universities should maintain “complete transparency, fairness and due process” and ensure that “no decision is taken in violation of the prescribed statutory provisions or established procedures”. It also said any attempt to exercise “undue influence or external pressure” in connection with administrative, financial, academic or establishment matters should immediately be brought to the notice of the Secretary to the Governor.

Advertisement

The association has sought immediate intervention and an examination of the “legal competence and scope of power” of the VC to make such fresh engagements. It has also demanded an independent inquiry if any violation of statutory provisions, constitutional equality, reservation policy or the Governor’s directions is established.

GJUTA had also questioned appointments and engagements made under Section 11(5), the contractual engagement of retired teachers and the assignment of administrative responsibilities to contractual, re-employed or retired persons.

GJUTA has alleged irregularities in the allotment and retention of university residential accommodation, claiming that the seniority rights of serving teachers had been bypassed through appointments as wardens. The association said six university houses were earmarked for wardens and alleged that comparatively junior or newly appointed teachers had obtained accommodation through such appointments while eligible teachers had been waiting for regular accommodation for years. It further claimed that former wardens continued to occupy houses allotted to them in that capacity despite the House Allotment Guidelines requiring such accommodation to be vacated after cessation of or removal from the post of warden.

It has also sought an inquiry into previous allotments allegedly made by bypassing seniority through warden or other administrative appointments. The Governor-Chancellor’s letter was addressed to the Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of all state universities and asked them to ensure “strict compliance” with the directions “in letter and spirit” in the interest of the proper functioning, integrity and overall well-being of the universities. Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi did not respond to calls seeking his version of the allegations.