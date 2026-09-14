Teachers’ body to stage demonstration at Hisar varsity on Sept 15 over higher education issues

The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) has decided to organise a protest demonstration at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, on September 15 to highlight issues concerning higher education in Haryana.

The HFUCTO has announced that it is geared up for the protest and has also made preparations for the demonstration on the theme ‘Save Higher Education – Save Campus’. The protest will be held peacefully from 2 pm to 4 pm.

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The organisation has appealed to its members, including university and college teachers, non-teaching employees, student organisations and contractual teachers, to participate in the protest.

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Guru Jambheshwar University Teachers Association (GJUTA) president Vinod Goyal said the major issues highlighted during the meeting included full financial assistance to state universities and aided colleges; withdrawal of the decision to abolish vacant sanctioned posts; filling all vacant posts; restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS); improvement and parity in service conditions for teachers and employees; enhancement of the retirement age to 65 years; implementation of UGC regulations; resolution of issues relating to the SFS system; regular appointments; and job security.

HFUCTO state president and president of the Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association, Jitender Khatkar, stated that the movement began with the first protest at Kurukshetra University on September 1. The second state-level protest will be held at GJUST, Hisar, on September 15, followed by similar protests at other universities. The movement will gradually be taken to all 22 universities of Haryana, he said.

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Rajesh Ranjha, state president of the Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA), stated that government college teachers from Hisar and adjoining districts would participate in large numbers. Rajender, state president of the Haryana Aided College Teachers’ Association (HCTA), stated that teachers from aided colleges in Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Hansi and Bhiwani would participate in the protest.

HFUCTO secretary Dayanand Malik said the movement was not confined to the demands of teachers; rather, it was a collective struggle to safeguard public higher education. He expressed serious concern over inadequate financial assistance to state universities and aided colleges, reduction in budgets, replacement of grants with loans, and abolition of sanctioned vacant posts.

KU teachers’ association to join dharna

Kurukshetra: The Executive Committee of the Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) held a meeting and decided to actively participate in the dharna to be held at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, on September 15.

On the occasion, Jitender Khatkar, president, KUTA, said that the quality of higher education cannot be strengthened by ignoring the legitimate demands of teachers and employees. Ensuring an adequate number of regular teachers in universities and colleges, filling sanctioned vacant posts at the earliest, maintaining parity in the service conditions of teachers and employees, and safeguarding their social and economic interests are of utmost importance.

He further stated that delays in resolving long-pending demands have a direct impact on the quality of higher education, the academic interests of students, and research activities.

Khatkar said that the KUTA Executive Committee fully supports the major demands of HFUCTO. He stated that all sanctioned vacant posts in universities and colleges should be filled at the earliest, and the provision under which sanctioned posts remaining vacant for more than four years are deemed to have been abolished should be withdrawn.

He further stated that KUTA also supports the demands for raising the retirement age of university and college teachers to 65 years, converting SFS employees into budgeted employees, and providing 100 per cent government grant for salaries and pensions in universities and colleges.

Surender Jaglan, secretary, KUTA, said that, in the present circumstances, it is essential to raise a united voice on issues concerning the interests of teachers and university employees.