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Home / Haryana / Teachers clash in Tohana school

Teachers clash in Tohana school

12 students, teacher suffer panic attack, hospitalised

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Fatehabad ADC Anurag Dhalia interacts with a child at a hospital.
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A dispute between two teachers at PM SHRI Government Girls’ School in Tohana, Fatehabad, escalated into a physical altercation on Thursday, leaving a woman teacher and around a dozen girl students in shock. They suffered severe panic attacks due to the trauma of witnessing the clash and were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Tohana.

ADC Anurag Dhalia visited the hospital and spoke to the students. Some students alleged that tensions had been brewing at the school for the past three months and questioned who would be held responsible if anyone came to harm because of the situation.

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History lecturer Vikram Singh alleged that chemistry teacher Anoop Kumar made provocative remarks about religion and caste during the morning assembly. He claimed that when he objected, Anoop Kumar and his colleague Pradeep attacked him.

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Teacher Manyata also questioned Anoop Kumar’s alleged remarks. She claimed that the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation and that when she tried to intervene, Anoop Kumar made objectionable comments about her character and child.

Anoop Kumar denied the allegations, calling them baseless and part of a conspiracy. He claimed that he had raised students’ concerns about being made to stand at the school gate from 8 am while teachers arrived between 8.30 am and 9 am. He alleged that the school administration became hostile towards him after he highlighted the issue. The latest incident has also brought renewed attention to complaints reportedly raised against Anoop Kumar in August. During a visit to the school, students told the Tohana SDM that the teacher had allegedly made caste-related remarks and objectionable comments about Hindu deities.

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Following the controversy, the teacher was reportedly sent on deputation after being granted 15 days’ leave. Haryana Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Seema Parmar later visited the school and spoke to teachers, students and the doctor treating the teacher. The teacher also staged an indefinite hunger strike at Ambedkar Chowk in Tohana during the earlier episode.

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