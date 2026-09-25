Teachers demand filling of vacant posts, parity in service conditions in Haryana

On the call given by the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO), a state-level dharna was organised at Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur (Rewari), to press for the early resolution of various long-pending demands of teachers and employees of universities and colleges in Haryana.

Teachers and employees from different universities, government colleges and aided colleges across the state participated in the dharna and raised their demands.

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Through the dharna, HFUCTO urged the Haryana Government to resolve the long-pending issues of higher education institutions and ensure parity in service conditions for teachers and employees.

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HFUCTO president Jitender Khatkar said quality higher education could be ensured by improving the service conditions of teachers and employees.

He stated that parity in the service conditions of teachers in state universities and colleges should be ensured and 100 per cent government budgetary provision should be made for the salaries and pensions of employees of state universities.

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Khatkar demanded that all sanctioned vacant posts in universities and colleges should be filled on priority. He also sought the withdrawal of the provision under which sanctioned posts remaining vacant for more than four years are deemed to have been abolished.

Prof Narender Chahar, vice-president, AIFUCTO, maintained that parity in service conditions and social security for teachers and employees were important foundations of the higher education system.

“The government should adopt a positive approach towards all pending demands related to universities and colleges and take decisions within a definite time frame,” he said, adding that adequate teaching and non-teaching staff should be appointed in higher education institutions and teachers should be provided opportunities for research and academic growth.

Prof Dayanand Malik, secretary, HFUCTO, reiterated the demand for parity in the workload of teachers in universities and colleges in accordance with UGC provisions and implementation of a five-day working week in colleges.

Prof Rajesh Ranjha, president, All-Haryana Government College Teachers Association, said college teachers across Haryana should be provided an opportunity to work as PhD research supervisors under a uniform system. He also demanded that 20 per cent of PhD seats in universities be reserved for teachers.

Rajender Parmar, president, HCTA, said the monthly and quarterly budget capping imposed by the Finance Department on budget approvals for aided colleges should be withdrawn to ensure timely disbursement of salaries.

IGUTA president Prof Savita Sheoran urged the government to provide a special budget package to the recently established universities so that their students could get better facilities and compete effectively.

The demand for the restoration and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was also raised prominently.