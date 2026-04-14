Teachers demand inquiry against Sonepat varsity VC

The Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) in Sonepat has once again come under scrutiny following allegations of large-scale financial and administrative irregularities against its Vice-Chancellor.

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In a formal complaint submitted to the Governor-cum-Chancellor, the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Teachers’ Union has sought a high-level, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the matter.

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The teachers’ union, in its detailed 36-page complaint, alleged that there has been a marked decline in financial discipline and administrative accountability since the Vice-Chancellor assumed office in September 2023.

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Dr Ajay Dabas, president of the union, further alleged that provisions of the University Act, state government guidelines and the accounts code have been repeatedly violated, resulting in substantial losses to the public exchequer running into crores.

One of the key allegations pertains to the alleged misuse of government funds in legal matters. The complainant claimed that a legal adviser and a standing counsel were appointed without the mandatory approval of the state government and were paid remuneration exceeding prescribed norms. It has also been alleged that certain advocates, not officially designated as “senior advocates”, were projected as such and engaged at significantly higher fees.

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Financial mismanagement in investment decisions has also been highlighted. The complaint claims that the university is incurring an annual loss of approximately Rs 4.25 crore due to delays and irregularities in the investment of funds. Sources cited in the complaint further allege that a committee comprising retired senior Indian Foreign Service and Indian Revenue Service officers has already submitted a report pointing to financial irregularities amounting to Rs 228 crore. The Investment Committee’s recommendations were reportedly ignored, and decisions were deliberately delayed, allegedly to benefit private banking institutions.

The complaint also flags several administrative lapses, including delays in the allotment of residential accommodation, stalling of construction projects, non-release of pensionary benefits, and underutilisation of senior officials. demanded that the Vice-Chancellor be sent on leave or divested of administrative and financial powers during the inquiry to prevent any possibility of tampering with records or influencing proceedings.

Professor SP Singh, Vice-Chancellor, DCRUST, didn’t respond despite several attempts made to get his version over allegations levelled by the teachers’ union.