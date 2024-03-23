Teachers resign en masse from add’l duties

Sonepat, March 22
Teachers of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) at Murthal today collectively resigned from their additional duties.
The faculty members, under the banner of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers Association (DCRUTA), expressed their anger by burning the copies of the “arbitrary” orders of the university administration.
An emergency meeting of DCRUTA said “arbitrary orders” were being issued by the university administration, which couldn’t be tolerated. It said the university administration had twisted the file of the annual sports meet, which was organised every year due to which the annual sports meet could not be organised this year. Also, the university administration was trying its best not to organise TECHNOVA this year, it was alleged.
