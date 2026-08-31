Teachers to assemble at Kurukshetra University to stage dharna over pending demands on Sept 1: HFUCTO president

The Haryana Federation of Universities and Colleges Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) president Dr Jitender Khatkar on Monday said that keeping the legitimate demands of teachers and employees working in universities and colleges pending for a long period is a matter of serious concern.

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To express resentment over the pending demands and a recent decision regarding abolishing the sanctioned vacant posts, hundreds of teachers will reach Kurukshetra University to stage a Dharna on Tuesday, the president said and added that HFUCTO will not compromise on the rights and dignity of teachers and employees.

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Dr Jitender, who is also the president of Kurukshetra University Teachers Association, said that the Executive Committee (EC) of KUTA has decided that office-bearers and members of the association would actively participate in the dharna being organised on the call of HFUCTO on September 1, at Kurukshetra University.

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He said that the decision to abolish sanctioned vacant posts is not in the interest of higher education institutions, as it would not only increase the workload on teachers but would also adversely affect teaching, research and other academic activities in universities and colleges.

Dr Jitender said that university and college teachers are the backbone of the higher education system of the state, and issues relating to their salary, pension, service conditions, promotions, research and other statutory rights must be resolved.

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He said the major demands include the withdrawal of Haryana Government’s letter issued in connection with economic measures, under which sanctioned vacant posts in state universities remaining vacant for a period of four years from the date of approval by the Finance Department (FD) are proposed to be treated as deemed abolished. The other demands include parity in the service conditions of university and college teachers in all respects, full budgetary provision for salary and pension of state university employees and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

HFUCTO also demands that the age of superannuation of teachers in universities and colleges be increased to 65 years. Employees of aided colleges should be provided HRA, gratuity, medical facilities and other essential service benefits, and women employees should be provided 20–25 days of casual leave.

It has further demanded the conversion of SFS employees into budgeted employees in all state universities and abolition of the monthly and quarterly capping imposed by the Finance Department on budget approvals, so that timely payment of salaries can be ensured in aided colleges.