Teaching staff crunch at Palwal model schools

Bijendra Ahlawat
Palwal, April 15
Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSSS) in Palwal district are facing acute shortage of teaching staff. Of the six such schools in the district, only one has the sanctioned strength of teachers.
The minimum sanctioned posts of teaching staff is 18. These teachers have to teach Classes 6 to 12. Against the sanctioned strength, only three teachers are available at the GMSSSS, Badoli. More than 600 students are enrolled in the school. An official of the Education Department said the students were suffering due to the unavailability of teachers.
The situation is no different at GMSSSS, Hathin, an important sub-divisional town in the district. At present, only four teachers are posted there, a staff member of the school said. In 12 sections of Classes 6 to 12 of the school, nearly 550 students are enrolled. “The teaching staff consists of two Hindi teachers, one teacher each of computer science and economics. There is no one to take classes of science, maths and commerce,” a student of the school said.
The Principal’s post is also lying vacant. The school affairs are being handled by one of the teachers who has the additional charge of the Principal.
The schools at Dhatir, Hodal and Prithla village have nine to 13 teachers. Only Mewat Model School in Hathin has the sanctioned teaching staff, an official of the department said.
A teacher said, “The problem affects the result of the students and the school. If it remains unresolved, many students may shift to private schools.” Other government schools in the district are suffering the same problem.
“The teaching staff in most of 104 government high and senior secondary schools in the district is less than the sanctioned strength,” a source in the department claimed. Nearly 1.2 lakh students study in government schools in the district.
“The concept of the Model Sanskriti Schools was introduced in 2020 to attract more students. The curriculum in these schools is on the lines of the CBSE and the medium of instruction is English. The project may fail because of the staff crunch,” said Chatar Singh, treasurer of the Haryana Primary Teachers Association.
“The transfers and rationalisation process of teaching staff started by the department will likely resolve the issue,” Ashok Kumar, DEO, Palwal said.
