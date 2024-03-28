Teams formed to halt admissions in unaffiliated schools

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 27

Schools that do not have recognition of the Education Department are set to be closed after April 1. The department will soon send notices to such schools in this regard.

Teams have been formed at the cluster level by the department to identify unrecognised schools. Besides, private schools will be allowed to admit students only up classes for which they have affiliation.

The Education Department will release a list of such schools to raise awareness among parents.



The Education Department will release a list of such schools to raise awareness among parents. District education officers and primary education officers have been assigned responsibility for shutting down unauthorised schools. Orders have been issued by the education directorate in this regard. All District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed to ensure that no unauthorised schools are operating in their jurisdiction. Based on reports submitted by the DEOs, physical verification of such private schools will be conducted, followed by issuance of closure notices.

Boota Ram, District Primary Education Officer, Sirsa, said, teams had been formed on a cluster basis by the department to halt admissions in unaffiliated schools. Some schools have been opened in villages by certain operators without informing the department. Such schools will be closed on April 1.

