Teams told to upload status on app

Karnal, March 18

In compliance with the enforcement of the model code of conduct, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday continued to remove posters, banners and boards associated with political parties and government schemes. This step was initiated on Saturday after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The authorities claimed that over the course of three days, numerous hoardings and flex banners had been removed from various locations within the city, besides on flyovers, foot over-bridges and the national highway-44. They said various walls had been painted to hide political advertisements.

Four teams have been constituted by the District Municipal Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer for Karnal Municipal Corporation. XEN Satish Sharma, XEN Monika Sharma, XEN Priyanka Saini and ATP Sandeep Rathi have been appointed as sector officers for each team. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner has been appointed as the incharge of these committees.

Team members have been tasked with conducting thorough checks of their designated areas and ensuring the removal of all hoardings, boards, flex banners and signages. “The team members are responsible for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct. They will upload daily reports on the cVIGIL app, with action taken reports being submitted on a daily basis,” stated Ashok Kumar, DMC.

“Any lapse in election duty will be taken seriously and action under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and 1951, will be initiated,” stated Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC. Each team, consisting of six-seven employees equipped with necessary tools, will continue to remove hoardings in the next few days.

